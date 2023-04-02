Millwall boss Gary Rowett couldn’t understand why his side weren’t awarded a penalty in their 0-0 draw at West Brom on Saturday.

Was the decision a key moment for Millwall?

In truth, this wasn’t the best game in terms of quality, as both sides struggled to create clear chances, with only a few efforts on goal throughout the 90 minutes. And, referee Jeremy Simpson came in for criticism from both sides, as he let a lot go in what was a physical contest from start to finish.

A main grip for the Lions was the failure to give a spot-kick after giant centre-back Jake Cooper was wrestled to the floor. With the score obviously 0-0, it would have given them a chance to take the lead, in what was a huge clash for both in the battle to finish in the top six. And, speaking to the South London Press, Rowett couldn’t hide his frustration.

“I think there were only three players pulling him to the floor, so clearly that is not enough to get a penalty. We’ve had this conversation all season. I find it quite ridiculous how you can just get dragged to the floor and both players are at it, or there isn’t quite enough contact. There is enough contact. It is a penalty. But sometimes, as a ref, you’ve got to be brave enough to give it.

“I know it’s not easy and there is lots going on. If I get it that way then I might have to run the risk that I get it the other way if we’re holding. I understand it but particularly with Coops you find people standing on him, they don’t look at the ball, they are facing him and holding him. If you keep letting it happen then people get away with it. I don’t think it is right.”

Millwall well positioned for play-off finish

Even though it ended in a draw, that certainly felt like a better point for Millwall than West Brom, as Rowett’s men moved up to fifth place as a result. Going into the fixture, Albion had the chance to go within two points of the Londoners, with a game in hand. So, the draw keeps it in Millwall’s hands.

With Norwich and Blackburn losing yesterday, it means that Millwall are in a healthy position for the run-in, but they know one defeat can change the whole picture, so Rowett won’t be allowing complacency to creep in.

Now, all attention is on the Good Friday fixture at home to Luton Town, which is another massive game for the Lions.