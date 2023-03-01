Gary Rowett must ensure this Millwall mistake is not repeated after Luton Town draw: Opinion

Millwall continued their good form with a 2-2 draw at Luton Town on Tuesday night, ensuring they move two points clear of seventh place in the battle to finish in the play-offs.

In isolation, a point away from home at a rival is a very good result but the overriding feeling for Lions fans was frustration as they were two up before the hosts came back, with the equaliser coming in the 87th minute.

And, the biggest annoyance for Millwall was that it felt like Luke Berry’s goal was coming, as Gary Rowett’s men once again sat back and invited pressure.

Firstly, it should be noted that that Rowett has done a brilliant job at The Den and the fact they are even in the mix for the play-offs is a great achievement when you compare their budget to others in the division.

However, that doesn’t mean the boss is immune from criticism and there does seem to be a tendency for his Millwall side to defend deep when they aren’t losing – especially away from home.

They failed to have a shot in the first half of a recent 1-0 loss at Coventry and they managed just one effort on target, which was all they needed as it transpires, in the 1-0 success at Stoke City last week.

When they get the win like they did at the Bet365 Stadium, it can be seen as a masterclass but the reality is it’s a dangerous game – as it proved against the Hatters.

Whilst Millwall’s strength is undoubtedly their defensive unit, you always need to offer a threat back otherwise it can become too much.

As well as that, when you do it away from home the constant pressure can inspire the home crowd and it just adds to the difficulties that Millwall face.

In fairness to Rowett, he did acknowledge this after the game and he did cite several reasons for why his side dropped back, including fatigue and injuries.

They are valid points but it does feel as though this is a theme for Millwall when they’re on the road and it needs to change if they are to reach the top six. There needs to be more composure on the ball and more of a willingness to defend higher up the pitch.

It’s not like the Lions haven’t impressed on the road, with the performance and victory at Watford, even when they had 11 men on the pitch, arguably the standout display of the season.

So, they do have the quality and they are a capable group but Rowett needs to ensure they are more proactive away from home if they are to make this a truly memorable season.

