Gary Rowett must avoid falling into these 2 traps at Millwall this month

Millwall dropped out of the top six due to Saturday’s defeat to Norwich City, who leapfrogged them to climb into the Championship play-offs, but will look to bounce back against Reading this weekend.

With games against Swansea City and Huddersfield Town to come before the international break at the end of March, the Lions have the opportunity to finish the month with a flourish.

Nine points from those three games may well mean that Millwall are back in the top six by the start of April, which is when the business end of the season really gets underway.

Looking ahead to the final weeks of March, we’ve outlined two traps Gary Rowett must avoid falling into…

Burning out key players

With the business end of the season and the Championship play-offs approaching, Rowett needs to be careful to strike the right balance with his key players.

Having the likes of in-form Tom Bradshaw and talisman Zian Flemming involved for as long as possible gives Millwall the best chance to finish March with three wins from three but an injury to one of the pair now could spell serious trouble for their promotion hopes.

Likewise, captain Shaun Hutchinson has returned to fitness recently but rushing him back a little too soon could mean they lose him again.

With three games in seven days before the international break, the Lions boss may need to manage his key players’ minutes to ensure they stay healthy.

Underestimating their opponents

Millwall will view all three games before the end of March – Saturday’s trip to face Reading and then home games against both Swansea and Huddersfield – as very winnable but Rowett must not underestimate their opponents.

The Royals have been on a poor run of late, winning just two of their last 11 Championship games, but are much stronger at the Select Car Leasing Stadium than on the road and had claimed some impressive scalps on home turf this term.

Swansea look a little lost right now but when things click for them, Russell Martin’s pass-heavy side can strangle opposition teams into submission while Huddersfield and wily boss Neil Warnock are getting desperate down the bottom of the table so may be playing for their second tier futures by the time they visit The Den.

Millwall should take nine points from those three games but this is the Championship and their opponents are unlikely to make it easy for them.