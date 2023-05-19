Gary Rowett expects a few of his Millwall players to attract transfer interest this summer, not just Zian Flemming.

Millwall and Rowett will be preparing for another season in the Championship after final-day drama saw them miss out on a top-six finish.

Gary Rowett on Zian Flemming’s Millwall future

The Dutch striker was a breath of fresh air for Millwall this season and was their most crucial player.

Flemming joined the Lions in the summer transfer window for a club record £1.7 million from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

The 24-year-old featured in 43 league games and managed to score 15 goals, making him the seventh top scorer in the league this season.

The striker was a consistent menace for opposition teams, with only Swansea City’s Joel Piroe and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres having more shots on goal than Flemming.

Therefore, with his performances for Millwall you could expect summer interest in the 24-year-old and the Millwall boss was asked recently whether he expects there to be.

He told London News Online: “I would expect quite a few of our players to attract interest.

“You don’t win that number of games in the Championship, and perform so well in a lot of the games, not to have a squad that a lot of other teams would want to look at. Zian is an obvious one because it is his first season.

“Just as much as you can’t dampen down expectation and dampen down the excitement at the end of the season, you also can’t dampen down the speculation of players performing well. That is part of us doing the right things and us, as a club, having the right type of young players who are developing.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s not something our club particularly sees as an issue because John (Berylson, owner) has proved in the past we are not a selling club or one that desperately looks to sell our best players every season.

“Therefore I think it will be up to us what we do with any players, depending on any interest.”

Will Millwall players attract summer interest?

What Rowett has said about a number of his Millwall players attracting interest, not just Flemming, is correct.

The Lions were a really strong outfit this season, and yes, the addition of Flemming made a big difference to this squad, but it wasn’t the sole reason the club climbed up the Championship table and made a good go at reaching the play-offs.

Other players such as Jake Cooper, George Saville, Tom Bradshaw, Tyler Burey, and Andreas Voglsammer all had strong seasons as well, and you could argue they could attract transfer interest.

However, Flemming will catch more attention because he was the man who kept putting the ball in the back of the net for Millwall.

It will definitely be a big summer for the club, as their resolve could be tested, but if they keep the nucleus of the team, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be at the top end of the Championship again.