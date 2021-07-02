Gary Rowett makes transfer claim over Man City man as Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough circle

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has given his thoughts on the club making a potential loan move for Manchester City striker Liam Delap this summer, during a recent interview with the South London Press.

The young frontman is said to be of interest to the Lions this summer, whilst the likes of Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are also said to have targeted a temporary move for the teenager.

Still aged just 18, Delap has already been making waves in the City first team and has one goal to his name in three senior appearances since breaking through from the Premier League club’s academy under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

Now, Rowett has opened up on the talk that his side could be interested this summer, as speculation continues to mount:

“Liam Delap, quite simply, is the best young striker around at the moment and every single Championship club, I’m sure, would be interested in taking him.

“Of course we’d be interested. But, at the same time, I’m sure everyone would be interested in him.”

The son of former Stoke City midfielder, Rory, Delap is under contract with the Premier League champions until the summer of 2023 and it seems that the next step in his development would be to go out on loan to get more first team experience.

However, further to this, Guardiola did state recently that the player will be expected to train with the City senior side heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

Given that Millwall have just signed Benik Afobe on loan from Stoke City, I am unsure as to whether they need another striker this summer.

If they do indeed pursue a move for Delap, they will have to guarantee him a regular starting spot, as City wouldn’t loan him out to play second fiddle at the New Den.

Furthermore if their interest is as serious as it seems, they will need to move quickly in order to secure the signing with other clubs waiting in the wings.

It will certainly be intriguing to see where the young striker ends up, with Rowett already having a good relationship with his dad Rory who he worked with at Stoke.