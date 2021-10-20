Gary Rowett makes suggestion ahead of Millwall’s next game against Stoke City

Millwall pulled off a superb 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday night but despite the positive result, Gary Rowett has told News at Den that he may have to change some things ahead of their next fixture against Stoke.

There were questions raised over the potential future of the Lions boss after their 2-0 defeat to Luton Town last weekend but things were put back on track in their midweek tiek as they picked up another three points to take them to tenth in the table.

It’s meant that Millwall have won three of their last four fixtures and will want to continue this run against Stoke at the weekend.

However, the Lions home form might hinder them in the fixture. At the Den, the club have struggled to get results and are 18th in the home form table. Alternatively, Millwall’s away form alone would put them in the top six in the Championship.

Gary Rowett has therefore suggested to News at Den that may have to make some changes if he wants to continue this fine vein of form and pick up another three points against the Potters. He said: “It really suits us to allow the opposition to kind of be the protagonists and just to wait and set those traps and get those tactical moments right and break. And we’ve looked very dangerous all season away from home.

“You think about the West Brom game, we had chances to win. We come here to Sheffield United and we had more than enough chances to win the game far more comfortably.

“Yes it gives us confidence, but so did two wins before the Luton game. What we’ve got to do, and I’ll be quite open and honest about it and I spoke to the players in there, we’ve got to find a way at home to play with the same drive and the same energy.

“And maybe we have to force the game a little bit more and maybe I have to tweak one or two things within it to do that.”

The Lions boss then may have to make some changes to either his tactics or the team before their next fixture against Stoke if he wants to emulate their Sheffield United showing. The club have proven they can win and win against some of the better teams in the league too but back at the Den, the side have struggled to find their feet.

Rowett then will be hoping that all changes this weekend – and if he can make the right kind of changes, then it could certainly pay off and send them even higher up the Championship table.

The Verdict

Gary Rowett is a man who does know what he is doing at this level. He has thrived in the Championship before and he has led the Lions to a respectable place in the league so far.

The issue is just transforming their fortunes at home. The manager has worked out what it takes to beat some of the best teams in the league but not in front of their home support. If he can solve that issue ahead of the Stoke game and finally make it click at the Den, then there is no reason why he can’t take Millwall into the play-offs.