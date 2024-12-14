After the fixture gremlins served up a difficult week for Derby County, which started with trips to promotion-chasing Leeds and Burnley, the Rams enjoyed a much more comfortable evening against Portsmouth on Friday, running out 4-0 victors.

Although that week started with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Leeds, after which Paul Warne took some criticism for his post-match comments, a 0-0 draw against Burnley in midweek was a step in the right direction.

Ultimately, Friday night's result was the big one though, as for a Derby side aiming to stay in the division, they know they need to beat the sides beneath them in the table.

The Rams know they can't rest easy just yet with over half of the season left to play, but with momentum on their side, Sky Sports pundit and former Derby boss, Gary Rowett, felt they got what they deserved on Friday night in what was the perfect way to round off a tricky week.

Rowett felt that Derby got their just rewards on Friday night, and after the game told Sky Sports, whom he was on punditry duty for, he felt some of the recent criticism for Warne was unfair.

He said: "That's a massive result, it's a massive performance as well.

"More importantly, I thought they were absolutely fantastic, Derby. We've seen in recent weeks Derby playing well in spells of games but not getting the results.

"Tonight I thought it was a complete performance on the ball, off the ball. The energy was too much for Portsmouth and they were clinical as well as we saw.

"I am pleased for him [Warne], because he got unfairly judged for some of the comments after the Leeds game. Leeds have turned over virtually every Championship side at home this season."

Derby now have to show their Portsmouth victory wasn't a one-off

Derby's main problem of late has been consistency, with their two Championship wins prior to Friday night's each followed up by at least four-match winless runs.

Derby's last 16 Championship results Wins Draws Losses 3 6 7

With a busy festive period of football on the horizon, Warne will be desperate to put a few wins together to steer further clear of the drop zone, as with so much football on the horizon, and so many teams close beneath them, their advantage could soon be eaten up.

That'll be easier said than done with a tricky trio of games against Luton, West Brom and Leeds on the horizon, but the Rams can replicate the complete performance Rowett said they turned in on Friday, then they'll be a tough opponent for anyone in the division.