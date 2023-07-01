Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted his surprise at the fact he was able to get a deal for Joe Bryan over the line, speaking candidly to South London Press.

The Lions had already secured a deal for Kevin Nisbet - and have built on a steady start to the summer by recruiting Bryan - who was released on the expiration of his contract at Premier League side Fulham.

The left-back area was one that needed to be addressed, with Callum Styles returning to Barnsley after his loan deal at The Den came to an end. Scott Malone was also released, leaving them short of options on the left-hand side.

But Bryan, who has plenty of experience under his belt in the top two tiers of English football, has now come in to boost the Lions' chances of being in the promotion mix next term.

What did Gary Rowett say about Joe Bryan?

The 29-year-old also attracted interest from Bristol City - but it doesn't seem as though Nigel Pearson's side and the Lions were the only Championship team interested in sealing a deal for him.

Speaking after the left-back's arrival was confirmed, Rowett said: "He is a good addition down that side and probably one we didn’t think we’d get, because I think virtually every club in the Championship was interested in Joe."

He continued: "He’s a great signing for us because he hasn’t had the last 12-18 months that he wanted.

"He has been at a very, very good club and then he’s had a loan that hasn’t worked out for different reasons – quite a few who joined (Nice) in that period didn’t play as much as they wanted.

"He’s hungry. He wants to come somewhere he has the chance to play games and a chance to make a difference."

Is Joe Bryan a good signing for Millwall?

Bryan is an excellent addition for the Lions and the fact they have been able to bring him in for free is excellent.

Nisbet looks to be a great signing and Bryan will also be a valuable contributor.

Loan signings can often help to minimise costs - but having permanent additions can help to maintain stability and a stable ship is exactly what Millwall have.

Having a decent amount of experience but also young enough to be a decent asset for the long term, the signing of Bryan is a very smart one and if he can stay fit, the Lions will benefit hugely from him.

This move is also ideal for the player, who won't have to relocate after making this move.