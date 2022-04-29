Gary Rowett makes Millwall transfer admission amid West Ham links

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he isn’t really treating speculation linking Tyler Burey with a move to the Premier League side West Ham United seriously.

According to a report from HullLive, West Ham United manager David Moyes was at The Den on Easter Monday to watch a number of players – one of which was Millwall‘s Tyler Burey.

Rowett, though, says it is all just speculation at this stage of the season, and that he isn’t taking it too seriously at this stage.

“They are all just stories at this stage of the season.” Rowett told South London Press.

“Five per cent of the transfer speculation has some truth and the other 95 per cent is just to stoke it up by different outlets and different people. Everyone wants a story.”

“Tyler Burey got in our team and was scoring goals, I imagine most Premier League clubs would watch him at some point, just like they would with Zak (Lovelace) or Billy Mitchell. Most Premier League clubs would come and watch Billy.

“But coming to watch someone and putting an offer in to sign them are two very different things.”

“I don’t really treat it particularly seriously.”

Tyler Burey spent the first half of the campaign on loan in League Two, scoring three goals in seven appearances for Hartlepool United before an injury halted his progress.

Burey returned to The Den in January and has gone on to make 14 Championship appearances so far this season – scoring two goals.

The Verdict

Given the success West Ham have had in signing Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in the Championship, it isn’t a surprise to see them monitoring top EFL talent.

Time will tell whether or not Burey is in that category, but it is still early days.

As Rowett says, at this stage everything is merely speculation, and it could be that Moyes had other targets on his mind in terms of his priority when attending the Millwall match – for example, Hull’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

Nevertheless, speculation surrounding Burey will no doubt continue – that is generally the way when it comes to talented young players in the EFL who could potentially step up to the Premier League in the future.