Gary Rowett makes Millwall transfer admission

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted that he was torn over his decision to loan out Hayden Muller this season, during a recent interview with the South London Press.

The youngster recently completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone for the 2021/22 campaign and is set to get some much needed first team experience under his belt.

Prior to heading out of the club on a temporary basis, Muller was handed his first team debut by the Lions and has since racked up four senior appearances for the side where he started his career.

Now, Rowett has admitted that he did have second thoughts about loaning out the right back this summer, as he stated the following on the matter:

“We had a really difficult decision because I believe Hayden is very, very close to being around that starting 11 selection process.

“Hayden and Tyler [Burey] have done that for a season and a half and what you can’t do, with a young player, is stop the development.

“Our gamble is that we lose out a little bit but then gain long term.

“He needs to go and play men’s football.”

The Croydon born defender is predominately a right back, but is also capable of playing at the heart of defence at in a right midfield role when required.

Muller is set to play European football with the Saints next term after they lifted League and Scottish Cup last season under Callum Davidson.

Meanwhile the Lions have also received loan interest in Tyler Burey, Alex Mitchell and Isaac Olaofe.

The Verdict

In the end if feels like Millwall have made the right decision by allowing Muller to head out on loan as he now get some much needed first team experience that he hasn’t really had before.

A full season of senior football will do the 19-year-old the world of good and he will have every chance of breaking more into the first team when he returns to South London next summer.

For now he needs to get his head down and impress north of the border, with the defender now at a key stage of his development pathway moving forwards.

The Lions are clearly pleased with his progression so far and he should take it as a compliment that Rowett considered keeping him with the club as opposed to loaning him out.