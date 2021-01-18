Gary Rowett makes Millwall transfer admission

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed to the South London Press that the Lions have submitted numerous transfer offers for their targets over the past few days and weeks.

Having largely found their form to be inconsistent so far this term, the South London outfit are understandably exploring various ways in which they can strengthen their existing ranks in order to improve at both ends of the field after scoring just 20 goals in the league and conceding 24.

Midfield is also another area that the club are known to be looking at, with the Championship side having already had a big bid for Jayson Molumby turned down by Brighton and Hove Albion, with the player eventually opting to move to Preston North End on loan instead.

Now Rowett has provided an update on the club’s pursuit of fresh recruits, with the manager stating the following:

“We’re in a similar position – we’re working really, really hard. We’ve got a couple of offers out to clubs for players and we’ll wait and see if they develop.

“But at the same time we are looking at other options.

“What is really difficult is that no-one wants to let their best players go. It’s the same if someone came in for one of our players. No-one is paying top money for what players are worth because there has been less money in the game.

“Because of that lack of income [due to empty stadiums] it means no-one is going to be tempted to sell their best players.

“The challenge is to try and get the ideal player, but there is a feeling for myself that we might have to move forward and just get some players in – regardless of whether they are ideal ones or perfect long-term ones.

“We need to effect the team in the short term and we need that little bit of a blend of new players coming into the building. We’re working incredibly hard to do that.”

The Lions currently occupy 16th place in the second division standings and are yet to make their first foray into the January transfer market.

The Verdict

The market hasn’t been this tough in many a year, with Millwall and other clubs up and down the country feeling the financial strain of the pandemic.

It appears that Rowett simply wants some fresh blood bedded into his squad before the month is out, with the early optimism surrounding his initial appointment as manager having now faded into the background as the Lions struggle this term.

New signings can do teams the world of good at this stage of the season with it just taking one new player to make all the difference going forwards.

Various areas need to be strengthened, with central defence sure to be one they are looking at more thoroughly now following Murray Wallace’s recently sustained injury.