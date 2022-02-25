Gary Rowett makes Millwall admission as Sheffield United clash looms large

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that he may make changes to his side for their upcoming game against Sheffield United this weekend.

The former Derby County boss tasted victory over his former employers at Pride Park earlier on this week thanks to goals from Tyler Burey and Jed Wallace, as the duo continued their fine form in the final third together.

Indeed both Burey and Wallace along with Mason Bennett are the club’s only recognised forward options at present, with Benik Afobe still recovering from a hamstring injury at present.

Now Rowett has admitted that he could look to freshen up his side ahead of the game against the Blades this weekend at the Den:

“We might have to make changes Saturday and accept we might have to get fresh legs in there because it’s going to be quite difficult to go again.”

The Lions have now won three Sky Bet Championship games on the spin and appear to be moving in the right direction again under Rowett.

A victory for them on Saturday over Sheffield United could potentially move them into the top 10 providing that other results across the division go in their favour.

The Verdict

It is tough for Rowett to know how to approach this game as he has a lot of options that won’t be available to him for a variety of reasons.

He could well start the same front three that played in the game against Derby, as looking past them only Connor Mahoney can operate in one of those forward positions.

It is a problem that a lot of managers experience at some point, so he will just have to trust his gut and approach it in the best way possible.

It will certainly be interesting to see how they line up against the Blades.