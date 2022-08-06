Gary Rowett makes Millwall admission ahead of Sheffield United clash

Gary Rowett has admitted that replacing George Honeyman in the Millwall side will be a big challenge.

The midfielder is suspended for the team’s latest Championship clash with Sheffield United this afternoon.

Honeyman received two yellow cards in the side’s surprise defeat to Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

Rowett’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to the League One side in the opening round of the Carabao Cup, eliminating the Lions from the competition.

But the loss of the 27-year old could be the most important thing to come out of the defeat midweek.

An away trip to the Blades will pose a difficult challenge to the team regardless, but the Millwall boss has claimed the loss of Honeyman will be a significant blow to the squad.

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily got a like-for-like replacement for him in terms of the way he plays that role.” said Rowett, via NewsAtDen.

“In a way, that’s why we brought him in, because he’s a little bit different from the other players we have in those particular areas.

“We have to find the best way possible that we can.

“The obvious solution to that would’ve been Zian Flemming as a slightly different 10, but he’s of course not available.

“We’ll have to make those decisions.

“Obviously, I won’t directly name how we’re going to do that, but he’s a big void for us.”

Millwall got their campaign underway last weekend with an impressive 2-0 victory at home to Stoke City.

Rowett’s side will be aiming to make it two wins from two when they face United at Bramall Lane later this afternoon, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side coming into the game off the back of a defeat to Watford on Monday evening.

The Verdict

Honeyman performed well in the win over Stoke, highlighting how big of a loss he will be on Saturday.

But this is where the manager makes his money, coming up with the right tactical solutions to get around the problem.

Millwall still has a very talented squad so will be hopeful that they can still get a result against the Blades.

This will be a step up from the Stoke City game last weekend, with United also aiming to compete against Millwall for the promotion places this season.

The Lions did the double over Paul Heckingbottom’s men last season and will arrive at Bramall Lane optimistic about their chances of coming away with a result.