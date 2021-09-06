Gary Rowett makes Jed Wallace transfer comment as Millwall contract saga rumbles on

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that there was never any chance of Jed Wallace leaving the Lions during the summer transfer window – despite no new contract still signed by the attacking midfielder.

The 27-year-old has been the London outfit’s star performer for the last few years, having hit double figures in terms of goals for the last two seasons.

Wallace has already started the 2021-22 campaign on fire with three goals in his first five outings, and since the later stages of the previous season he has been playing as either a striker or a supporting attacking midfielder for a lone forward as Rowett decided to switch to a winger-less formation.

Rowett may have been fearing some late bids coming for Wallace – especially when his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

A new contract is on the table for Wallace but it is yet to be signed and there’s no indication that it will be – despite all that though there was never any concern from Rowett’s side that he would lose his star attacker.

“That’s always just been talk, there’s never been a situation where there’s been something that was likely to happen or that we wanted to happen,” Rowett said, per News at Den. “I’ve said it before that he’s a key player for us. Whether that’s for one year or whether that’s for 10 years he’s the sort of player you want to keep at your club. “He proved it in the last game [against Blackpool] and before that just how influential he is.” The Verdict

If Wallace was cashed in on by Millwall in the final few days of the window then there would have no doubt been uproar at The Den – that’s how important he is.

Wallace has proven to be not only an effective winger in his time at the club but he’s also converted himself into a striker role to great effect.

He would no doubt fit into to some of the bigger Championship club’s teams but none came calling which would have been a relief to the club and Rowett.

If a new contract isn’t signed by January though, a big decision will surely be made as to whether or not they take their final opportunity to try and cash in on the number 7 or risk letting him depart on a free transfer next summer.