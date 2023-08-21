Highlights Millwall manager Gary Rowett was disappointed and hurt by chants against him.

The Lions have only earned three points out of a possible nine in their opening three league games of the 2023/24 season.

They also suffered a humilating 4-0 home defeat against League One side Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has expressed his disappointment and hurt at the travelling supporters' chants towards him following their 3-1 defeat against Carrow Road, speaking to the Southwark News.

Coming into yesterday's game, the Lions will have been desperate to secure a point or three.

But they lost their third game in a row, with Jonathan Rowe opening the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute to put the Canaries in a strong position.

And the hosts scored twice in quick succession during the early stages of the second half to put themselves 3-0 up, with Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes both managing to get themselves on the scoresheet.

19-year-old Aidomo Emakhu pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time, but it was too little too late for the visitors who will be disappointed not to have put up more of a fight in Norfolk.

Despite the Canaries' obvious quality, their disappointing campaign last term would have given the Lions hope of getting a result, but they couldn't secure a point in the end.

How have Millwall started the 2023/24 campaign?

Although they managed to secure an impressive away win at the Riverside against last season's play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough on the opening day of the campaign, they haven't been brilliant since then.

Suffering a humiliating 4-0 home defeat against a very inexperienced Reading side in the Carabao Cup, they were unable to respond last weekend as they registered a late 1-0 loss against Bristol City at The Den.

This latest result wouldn't have done anything to lift the mood in the English capital, with Rowett's side taking just three points from a possible nine in their opening three league games.

Their defeat against Reading must have been particularly painful though - because Ruben Selles' side are in League One.

What did Gary Rowett say about the Millwall supporters' discontent?

Rowett, who has spent much of his life in the Midlands, moved to The Den in 2019 and was with the clubs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He's one of the longest-serving managers in the division and was hurt by the fact sections of the Lions' support at Carrow Road turned against him.

He said: "As a human being, to have worked so hard at the club for four years, to get that after three games it’s disappointing and it is hurtful.

"I have worked incredibly hard away from my family for those years and I’m not going to lie here and say ‘it’s fine, it’s not a problem.’

"But, I have to take that on the chin. And, in some ways, I would rather that than directed at the players. Because at the end of the day I’m the manager, I’m responsible for the performances."

What stance should Millwall take on Gary Rowett's future?

Considering it's only three league games into the season, the Lions' board shouldn't be looking to dismiss Rowett yet.

However, they need to keep a close eye on performances and results because it may come to a point where it's best for all parties that he moves on.

He sounds like a man who could benefit from having a break from the game and after four years at the helm, managing the club through the pandemic too, things may go stale.

If he can turn things around though, there won't be any questions about his future.

Football is a results business though and this is why results need to be prioritised over performances. In saying that, performances also need to be reasonably entertaining.