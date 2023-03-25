Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes there may come a point where he has done all he can for the Lions but that isn't on his mind at this stage, speaking in an interview with The Sun.

The 49-year-old has managed quite a few EFL clubs during his career, spending time at Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke before making the move to The Den.

Although he enjoyed a very successful time at Burton, he has spent a longer period of time with the Lions, first taking charge in October 2019 following the departure of Neil Harris and helping to steady the ship in the English capital.

Harris was a long-serving manager at The Den and Rowett has managed to follow in his footsteps, guiding the club through the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving three consecutive top-half Championship finishes during his time there.

With his team currently sitting in sixth place, they are on course to record another finish top-half finish but won't want to settle for that considering they are firmly in the promotion mix at this stage.

Their form before their loss against Huddersfield Town before the international break means that this defeat against Neil Warnock's men wasn't catastrophic for them - and with their summer investment in mind with the likes of Zian Flemming and George Honeyman coming in - Rowett will be extremely disappointed if he isn't able to keep his team in the top six.

But it seems as though the 49-year-old doesn't want to leave anytime soon regardless of what happens.

Opening up on his future, he said: "I’ve always gone into a job thinking long term. I wanted to build something here, take things as far as we can. Ultimately it’s a brilliant, brilliant club.

"At some point, perhaps I’ll feel I’ve done all I can but, at the moment, that’s right at the back of my mind."

The Verdict:

Considering the number of managerial changes there have been in the second tier this season, it's refreshing that the Lions have kept their faith in Rowett.

Even though he has enjoyed a reasonably successful time there, he has been the subject of criticism from the supporters at times and with that criticism arguably being justified, the Lions' board did well to hold their nerve and remain committed to the 49-year-old.

There always seems to be an appetite for change in football - but the stability Rowett has brought to the club has paid dividends in terms of their on-field performances and with this, it would be difficult to see him going anywhere anytime soon.

He was previously linked with the West Bromwich Albion job and with Millwall's boss spending much of his life in the Midlands, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him moving back there at some point in the future.

The pandemic must have taken a toll and that's one reason why he probably won't be at The Den forever. But for now, him staying in the capital is probably in everyone's best interests.