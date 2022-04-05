Gary Rowett makes “extreme” Swansea City claim ahead of Millwall clash tonight

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has praised Swansea City’s extreme style ahead of his side’s meeting with the Swans this evening.

Millwall currently sit 10th in the Sky Bet Championship, with Swansea in 16th, but Rowett says that when things click, the Swans are a very good side who play in an ‘extreme’ manner.

“They are a good side. When you watch them at their best, they are a very extreme side, as I’m sure Russell (Martin) would probably admit.” Rowett told London News Online.

“I think that happens when you play such an adventurous style. They move the ball really well and are really fluid. They are very different to a lot of Championship clubs.

“When they click they are very, very good. You saw that with their first goal against Cardiff. It was a really, really top-quality goal.

“They give you problems in different ways. What we’ve got to do is play like we’re at home – front foot and try and make the game difficult for them.”

Millwall come into the match after earning a decent draw away to Luton Town at the weekend – although Rowett will have been disappointed to concede a late equaliser.

Meanwhile, their opponents enjoyed an emphatic, historic 4-0 win over their rivals Cardiff City in the South Wales derby.

Continuing on their style of play, Rowett said that whilst Millwall are respectful of Swansea’s way of playing the game, his focus is on making Swansea deal with Millwall’s style.

“While we are respectful of their style, and it gives you problems at certain times, we have to focus on making the game one where they have to deal with our style. They are coming to our home ground and our form has been very good there.” Rowett continued.

“What you have got to do is stop Swansea building a bit of rhythm to their game and moving the ball about. They are a technically very good side that make it difficult for you to get bits of possession in games and that, in turn, creates a little bit of frustration.

“At times in the game we might have to be patient and at times in the game we might need the fans to be patient because that is the type of game that Swansea want to try and create.

“They were certainly very impressive in their game at the weekend.”

Millwall vs Swansea is set for a 7:45pm BST kick-off at The Den this evening.

The Verdict

Rowett is right to point out Swansea’s style, and when things click, it can be devastating, as we saw against Cardiff at the weekend.

Although the Swans are mid-table and have nothing to play for at either end of the table, their win over their rivals will surely give them a huge boost ahead of their season run-in.

Millwall, meanwhile, still harbour hopes of a play-off bid and Gary Rowett will indeed be hoping the Lions can implement their style on Swansea, rather than the other way around.

Whichever side is better able to impose themselves and their style on their opposition is likely to come away with all three points.