Gary Rowett makes claim over Millwall’s hopes of Arsenal transfer agreement as Middlesbrough and Sheffield United also circle

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has suggested that Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun could potentially be amongst the young forwards that the Lions look at ahead of a possible loan move in January.

Balogun is one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League heading into the January transfer window. That comes with it being widely reported that the striker, who has fired home 13 goals in 11 appearances for Arsenal’s under23s this term, could be made available for a loan move in the winter window to get more first-team minutes.

It has been reported by Football London that Millwall are amongst the group of sides that are interested in making a move for Balogun during the forthcoming transfer window. That comes with the Lions having had some issues turning draws into wins and converting their chances in the final third during the first half of the campaign.

However, it has been reported that the likes of West Ham, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Swansea City are also keen to try and make a move for Balogun in January. That means that it would be a real challenge for Rowett’s side to win the race for his signature.

Speaking to The Metro, Rowett has suggested that the Lions will be in the market for players like Balogun in the January transfer window. Although he did state that if his forward players perform then it could make the need to sign someone like him less pressing.

He said: “Our recruitment team will make enquiries for any good young striker out there.

“Whether those enquiries go any further or come to the point where the player is available, I don’t know. There is always going to be that speculation, most of the time away from my desk.

“We’ll look at players and we’re looking at quite a few players at the moment. We haven’t decided exactly what we’re going to do in the next window. It’s always quite fluid at our club.

“It’s a nice problem that the forwards are starting to find a little more form and starting to perform to a much higher level with more regularity.

“If that continues up until the window then perhaps there will be less of a need to sign player in that position.

“But if you ask any club – at any point and whether they are top, middle or bottom of the league – what any team wants then they’ll want more goals. Every team and every manager will be after a striker, of some sort. There will be a lot who don’t get the one they want, because they are not easy to find.

“We’re happy with the squad. I expect a little bit of movement in January and therefore it might open up the opportunity for us to strengthen one or two areas – not just for January but with the summer in mind as well.

“There are a few loans and out of contract players, there might be a little more movement with those in the next couple of windows. You always have half an eye on that.”

The Verdict

This would be an excellent potential signing for Millwall because Balogun is a player that seems to be ready to really show his quality at first-team level during a loan spell in the second half of the campaign.

He has been on fire for Arsenal’s Under 23s this term and he will be itching to get out and show what he can do to convince his parent club he should feature for them next term.

Millwall could do with another striker upfront who can finish off the chances that they are wasting at times. If they could get a tune out of a player like Balogun then that could make all the difference for them as they chase down a potential place in the Championship play-off places.

Rowett and Millwall have been doing a good job developing Dan Ballard this season during his loan spell from Arsenal. That might mean they are in a position to try and fend off the competition for Balogun in the winter window. It could be that whoever signs the forward goes on to have an edge in the battle for the top-six.