Gary Rowett makes claim over Millwall’s current situation

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that he feels that his side haven’t been good enough this season.

The manager’s claim comes in the wake of the Lions having moved up to joint fifth in the current Sky Bet Championship standings after a recent up turn in results at the South London club.

A good result against Huddersfield Town this coming weekend could see the Bermondsey side into the top six at what is an important stage of the season as the table begins to really take shape.

However Rowett is still keeping his expectations high over his team’s performance levels and was quick to make the following claim recently about his side:

“We haven’t performed.

“We haven’t performed as well as we’d have liked at home. We all recognise that this season.”

Only the likes of West Brom and Bournemouth have won more points in the Championship this year than the Lions, however it is clear that Rowett sees his side’s home form as problematic.

Millwall have only won three of their seven home league games so far, with the other four ending in two draws and two defeats.

The Verdict

These comments from Rowett will not only keep his players grounded but also help to please the fans, who naturally have very high expectations of their side.

Millwall are a team that have been there or thereabouts in the race for the play-offs over the past few seasons and now many will be feeling that it is time for them to take that next step and finish in the top six this term.

They will certainly look at Barnsley from the last campaign as a good example to follow and it is clear that they need to sort out their home form in order to achieve this.

If they can start scoring goals more consistently and turn a lot of their draws into wins, they will be half way towards achieving what many feel they are capable of.