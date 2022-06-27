Gary Rowett makes bold claim about Millwall 25-year-old

Gary Rowett believes that Mason Bennett has more ability than any player that Millwall could sign this summer, as per the South London Press.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the side since arriving in the summer of 2020, but seems to be one of the players challenged with stepping up to fill the void left behind by Jed Wallace.

The versatile forward has one year remaining on his contract at The Den and has chipped in with 12 goal contributions in 79 outings for the club to date.

Rowett set his expectations of Bennett’s contribution this upcoming season when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “I’ve said to him that he has got a big season.

“We talk about signing players but someone like Mason has probably got more ability than anyone in our squad – including people who we can sign.

“I expect Mase to have a really, really strong season.

“He is one who has come back looking fabulous.

“I’m hoping he can really kick on this year.”

To ensure that Wallace’s absence is not magnified in the final third, the Lions’ attacking contingent will need to step up to a man, with Bennett and Tyler Burey potentially playing key roles in combination with Zian Flemming.

The Verdict

The Lions performed very well to take their play-off bid all the way to the final game of the season, but Rowett is really going to have to prove his worth next season as they reinvent their attack without Wallace.

Bennett has shown his true class in glimpses since signing for Millwall, but he only managed 16 league starts last term, a number that he could be expected to double with spots available at the top of the pitch.

Benik Afobe was an important player in the final third for the Lions and reaches the end of his contract at Stoke City this summer, the Lions would jump at the chance to bring him in permanently if possible, but otherwise a new number nine will also be required.