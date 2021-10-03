Gary Rowett makes admission regarding attacking options after narrow Barnsley win

Millwall continued their good form as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games in their win against Barnsley on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s side looked to be heading for a draw if it wasn’t for defender Murray Wallace powering in a header from a corner in the 89th minute.

It was a game that should have been wrapped up well before then as Millwall had plenty of chances throughout the 90 minutes, forcing Barnsley stopper Brad Collins into six saves throughout.

Gary Rowett highlighted the lack of attacking options at his disposal, with the focus being shifted on being more solid.

Reflecting on another clean sheet, he told London News: “Leaky for us is conceding more than one goal a game really, because we’ve been pretty solid and organised. That’s part of what we’re about, part of that formation – the 5-2-3. If you’re not solid then there’s no point having that extra defender on the pitch.

Rowett did go onto highlight the lack of available attackers at his disposal, with several being out the side injured: “We haven’t had Jed available for a little while, we haven’t had Sheyi available for a little while, we haven’t had Benik available for a little while.

“I didn’t think those players were quite at their maximum today but still in moments those little bits of interplay and pace caused problems.”

Millwall kept their second clean sheet in a row, with their solidity at the back ensuring they stay within three points of the playoffs in 11th place.

The Verdict

It was a gritty win for Millwall against Barnsley. With key attacking players missing for Rowett’s side, it’s easy to point at that being the reason as to why Millwall aren’t higher in the table so far this season.

With plenty of football still to be played, as well as those players getting back to full fitness, the assumption to make would be that we haven’t seen Millwall at their best this season.

They certainly have the squad to make the push into the playoffs, but making sure they stay consistent is essential if they are to break into the top six.