Gary Rowett makes admission over Millwall’s transfer Deadline Day activity

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that there was interest in his squad on transfer Deadline Day, although it was “strong” enough – and too late in the day.

Late on Monday evening, Football Insider reported that Lions midfielder Shane Ferguson was in talks with League One side Portsmouth, whilst Huddersfield were working on a deal to sign Matt Smith on loan for the rest of the season.

Both Ferguson and Smith are out of contract in June, according to Transfermarkt, although the pair both ended up staying at The Den – with James Brown, who moved to St Johnstone on loan, the only major departure from Millwall during the January window.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Millwall players ever score a goal at the New Den?

1 of 18 James Meredith Yes No

Rowett told South London Press: “But firstly the enquiries weren’t really early enough or strong enough and, secondly, they were not players we were really prepared to let go unless we were able to strengthen the team in a different way. With two or three hours to go that is always very difficult.”

“Financially if a club comes in with a percentage of a player’s wages it is very, very difficult to see it as brilliant for us.

“We weren’t keen to let anyone go out unless we felt there was a chance to strengthen because some of it was late or a little half-hearted. They weren’t things really worth thinking about.”

The Verdict

Ferguson and Smith aren’t the only two Millwall players that’re out of contract at the end of the season, so it promises to be a potentially massive summer at The Den.

Rowett is slowly starting to build a squad of his players, and with the Lions boss trying to bring down the age in his squad, don’t be surprised to see the likes of Ferguson, Smith and Jiri Skalak all leave in what could be a busy summer of departures in South London.