Gary Rowett makes admission over Millwall player following game v Leicester City

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that he wants winger Connor Mahoney to match his talent by having a great work rate.

The 24-year-old wide man featured for the Lions in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last night and was certainly o0ne of the home side’s better performing players on what was a frustrating evening at the Den.

Mahoney originally arrived at the club back in the summer of 2019 from Bournemouth and has so far struggled to make a lasting impact for the South Londoners.

Now Rowett has outlined where he wants the player to improve his game moving forwards as he stated the following after the game against Leicester:

“We know Connor is a really talented player and what I’ve asked him to do is match that talent with work-rate and drive.

“He could say he hasn’t had as many opportunities as he thinks he should but he’s come on in games and looked quite bright.”

In total the Blackburn born attacker has only started 25 games to date for the Lions and will surely be ken to add to that slightly concerning figure before this season is out.

Mahoney is now into the final year of his current contract at the Den and could well depart this summer on a free.

The Verdict

It has been a strange stint for Mahoney at Millwall and quite frankly things jus haven’t really worked out for the winger in the capital.

There has been no real momentum behind his performances and perhaps that is why he rarely starts for them.

Rowett understandably demands a lot from his players and quite clearly if you do not meet his standards, you are unlikely to last long under his reign.

Mahoney needs to take this advice on board and adapt his game accordingly, otherwise this could be his last season in a Millwall shirt.