Gary Rowett makes admission about the Championship as Millwall go through a bad spell of form

Millwall are without a win in three games having lost two in a row over the last two weeks.

However, the Lions have also spent a fair bit of time on the road having played away at Swansea on a Tuesday and then away at Norwich the Friday in the same week.

Gary Rowett’s side were back at the Den at the weekend but are now preparing for a trip away as they go to face Burnley.

Whilst Rowett is keen not to use travel as an excuse for some poorer results of late, he has admitted the Championship is a hard place to be as he told News at Den: “It’s a brutal league.

“You haven’t got time to feel sorry for yourself, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. The away fixtures early in the season have been some tough away fixtures, but you’ve got to play those games at some point.

“Certainly this year there’s a lot more travelling than in previous seasons, but it’s the same for everyone. We’ve got to go to Burnley, they’ve got to come to us. We went to Swansea and Norwich, they’ve got to come to us. It makes no difference.”

The message from the Millwall boss remains clear that his side have to go and get results no matter the circumstances as he said: “We’ll have to get back on it, we’ll have to certainly put in a performance that’s got a little more resolve, that’ll be the aim. Then let’s see if some of our attacking players, whichever we choose to play, can give us a little bit more creativity going forward.”

The Verdict:

There’s no questioning that Millwall have spent a lot of time on the road as of late which has only been made worse with the moving of fixtures for TV.

However, as Rowett says himself, Millwall will still play every team twice this year and whenever that may be, they need to make sure they are prepared for that.

When you’re in a bit of a poorer patch of form, travelling is always going to feel a bit harder and more tiring.

However, if Millwall could get some sort of result away at Turf Moor this week, that could provide them with a massive boost which could see them bounce right back.