Gary Rowett makes admission about free agent market amid Millwall injury concerns

Despite recruiting fairly well over summer, Gary Rowett has had a Millwall team that’s been thin on the ground so far this season.

Captain Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard, Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett are all set to miss out as the Lions make the trip to Sunderland this weekend.

With the summer transfer window now over too, any strength Millwall may want to add has to be done using the free agent market.

However, Gary Rowett has has insisted he is not currently thinking about dipping into the market with the boss confident he will have a fully fit squad by the start of October when his side face Blackburn Rovers.

Discussing what his plan is until then, Rowett told the South London Press: “We’re talking about three more games and then everyone will be back. We have got players who can slot in there, no problem.

“We’ve got a number of centre-halves out but George Evans can play comfortably – he did that when he first came in and performed really well.

“I’m sure Danny [McNamara] can go and play as a third centre-half, because it’s almost like playing right-back. I don’t think there is any real issue doing that. And we can also change to two centre-halves.

“It’s not really a huge problem. If we were to get another injury and it was a long-termer, that changes the game a little bit.”

Some see the free agent market as a good back-up strategy however, Rowett admitted why he is reluctant to use it as he said: “You only do that [look at free agents] when you feel someone is out for a long period of time, because that isn’t a brilliant market. There is usually a reason why quite a few players haven’t been picked up, whether they are older or maybe they have had injury seasons themselves.

“They haven’t played for a long time and so you’re talking two or three weeks before someone, who hasn’t been in a squad, would get up to speed. We wouldn’t dive into the at right at this moment.”

The Verdict:

In some cases, the free agent market is really useful and when used correctly it can pay off well and see some teams through.

However, Rowett makes a great point about the fact that a lot of players who are free agents are either older or have been hit by injuries themselves. Therefore, it would be a risk to bring them in to cover for players that are injured in the squad already.

What’s more, although there are currently a number of injuries at Millwall, none of them appear to be long term and so if the Lines can get through the rest of September with what they have, they should then have a fully fit squad by October.

Therefore, for the sake of three games, the free agent market would seem like an unnecessary risk.