Gary Rowett has stated that Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is set to see a specialist after damaging his ankle in the victory over Derby.

Thompson was a big miss for the side during Saturday’s fixture against Barnsley, as Rowett lost just his second game since taking over as manager from Neil Harris.

The Lions have been in impressive form since the ex-Derby boss came into the club, but Saturday’s defeat will have been a wake-up call to the squad ahead of a busy Christmas period.

Rowett has expressed that the visit to the specialist will determine how long the midfielder will be out for, and that it is a big blow for his Millwall side.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett said: “He is seeing a specialist today. So we should know a little bit more. I don’t anticipate him returning quickly.

“I don’t think it’s a case of him seeing the specialist and him saying: ‘Yeah, he’s great – he’s okay for tomorrow’. I think he’ll be out for a little bit of time – it’s about finding out how long.

“It’s a blow for us. We missed him on Saturday because he has been so good at home – he is the one who bridges the midfield and attack.”

Can you get 100% in this Millwall quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Millwall finish in the 2018/2019 season? 18th 21st 19th 20th

The Verdict

It’s a big blow for a side who were enjoying some consistency in both their starting lineups and their results. This was producing some very good results and pushing them ever closer to the play-off places.

Thompson has been a credit to Millwall during his time at the club and at just 24-years-old, he still has so much to give not just this season but in the coming years.

Millwall have to find a way of replacing him in the squad if the specialist says that it is worse than the Lions fear. If they can do that, then there’s still hope of a push for the top six.