Gary Rowett has opened up on Millwall’s pursuit of a permanent move for Callum Styles.

The Hungary international spent last season on loan at the Dean from Barnsley following the Tykes’ relegation to League One.

Injury issues hampered Styles’ campaign, but he proved an important part of the team when fit.

The 23-year-old featured 22 times in the Championship as the Lions finished eighth in the table, missing out on a play-off place by just one point.

Does Callum Styles have a future with Millwall?

The loan deal for Styles has an option to make the deal permanent, but the figure is now proving a stumbling block in completing the deal.

Millwall also now face competition from Watford, who reportedly have an interest in reuniting the player with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

The Millwall boss has confirmed that the London club holds an interest in signing Styles, but that the asking price from Barnsley is proving too high so far.

“The release clause is quite high,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“Stylesy had a little bit of missed playing time through injury, which was no fault of his own.

“We didn’t feel it was the right time to try and pursue that one.

“But he is a player that we would be interested in, at the right level.

“He’s Barnsley’s player and what they want to do could be completely different to what one or two other clubs want to do – that’s their prerogative.”

Styles contributed one goal and one assist in Millwall’s bid for a play-off place.

Rowett’s side missed out on a top six finish on the final day of the campaign, suffering a 4-3 loss to Blackburn Rovers that saw them leapfrogged by Sunderland.

Millwall’s season gets underway on 5 August with a visit to Middlesbrough.

Would Callum Styles be a good signing for Millwall?

Styles’ lack of game time last season due to injury is a cause for concern at Millwall and rightly so.

While the player has a lot of talent, and is more than capable of helping them compete for promotion, there are no guarantees that his fitness will improve.

A fee was agreed with Barnsley last summer that now no longer reflects the value that Millwall have of the player, so a compromise is needed if a deal is to be completed.

Styles is a Championship calibre player so will want to avoid going down to League One by returning to Barnsley, but perhaps Watford may prove the more sensible option for his next destination.