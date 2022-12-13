Gary Rowett issues update on Millwall trio ahead of upcoming showdown with Luton

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Callum Styles is set to be unavailable for selection in the coming weeks due to a calf injury that he sustained against Sunderland earlier this month.

Styles was a notable absentee from the Lions’ squad for their showdown with Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Millwall secured a point in this particular fixture as Zian Flemming’s strike cancelled out an earlier effort by Wigan striker Will Keane.

Benik Afobe and Ryan Leonard were also unavailable for selection for this aforementioned clash.

Afobe has not featured for Millwall since October due to an issue with his knee while Leonard has been forced to watch from on the sidelines since August as a result of a hamstring injury.

Rowett has confirmed that both players are still on the road to recovery and thus will be unavailable for this weekend’s showdown with Luton Town.

Millwall will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Kenilworth Road on Sunday after slipping to seventh place in the Championship standings last weekend.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with the Hatters, Rowett has shared an update on Styles, Afobe and Leonard.

Speaking to London News Online about Styles, the Millwall boss said: “The initial prognosis was four to six weeks – he’s a week and a bit into that.

“It will be around Christmas that I’ll be asking the questions again to see how forward on he is.”

Making reference to Afobe and Leonard, Rowett added: “Benik and Lenny have just been really slow.

“I’d hoped they’d be a little bit quicker but I think we’re going to need a little bit more time to get them back.

“Again, I’m hoping that in the next couple of weeks they wouldn’t be a million miles away.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 OLIVER BURKE YES NO

The Verdict

With Millwall set to take on Luton, Watford and Bristol City between now and the end of December, it is currently looking unlikely that Styles, Afobe and Leonard will be available for these games.

If this turns out to be the case, the Lions will need other members of their squad to step up to the mark while this trio continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Styles has made 14 appearances for Millwall since joining the club on loan from Barnsley and will be keen to play an influential role in the club’s push for a top-six finish when he returns to fitness.

Having only scored two goals for the Lions this season, Afobe may feel as if he has a point to prove during the second half of the campaign.

Leonard meanwhile could prove to be an asset for Rowett’s side as he has featured on 120 occasions in the Championship in his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.