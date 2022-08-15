Gary Rowett issues update on Mason Bennett’s situation at Millwall as Swansea clash looms

Gary Rowett has revealed that Mason Bennett is set to be out of action for around eight weeks after sustaining an injury in Millwall’s 3-2 victory over Coventry City last Saturday.

Bennett was forced off in the first-half of this fixture due to an issue with his hamstring.

At the time of his substitution, Millwall were trailing by a goal at The Den as Kyle McFadzean gave Coventry the lead.

The Sky Blues doubled their advantage via a strike from Matt Godden before the Lions launched a comeback.

Goals from Jake Cooper, George Honeyman and George Saville sealed all three points for Millwall.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, the Lions will be looking to claim their third league win of the season in their showdown with Swansea City tomorrow.

Millwall will need to be firing on all cylinders in this fixture as the Jacks have secured a respectable total of four points from their first three league games.

Ahead of his side’s trip to the Swansea.com Stadium, Rowett has shared an update on Bennett’s current situation.

Speaking to News At Den about the 26-year-old, Rowett said: “The scan results have come back.

“I think he’ll be out for a period, probably somewhere around eight weeks I’d imagine.

“Like we knew, it’s quite serious when he did it.

“It’s a shame for Mason because he’s certainly been available for large periods in the last couple of years.

“He’s just been incredibly unfortunate that, just when it looks like he’s hitting a bit of form, he gets a serious hamstring injury.

“We’ll support him, we’ll get him back and he’ll work hard to come back a little bit stronger again.”

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Millwall as they would have been hoping to call upon the services of Bennett in their upcoming league fixtures.

Having featured in all four of the club’s games this season, the former Derby County man is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines due to the severity of his injury.

In the absence of Bennett, Millwall may opt to utilise Tyler Burey in a two-striker formation alongside Benik Afobe tomorrow.

Andreas Voglsammer could also potentially be in line to make an appearance for Millwall after sealing a permanent move to the club last week from German outfit Union Berlin.