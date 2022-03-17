Gary Rowett issues punchy response after Millwall’s commanding 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town

Millwall ended Huddersfield Town’s 17 game unbeaten run in the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 victory at The Den.

Benik Afobe found the net with a sumptuous volley in each half to bolster the Lions’ play-off hopes with just one more game to go before the international break.

It could have been more for the hosts with Lee Nicholls putting in another stellar performance in goal for the Terriers, with the woodwork also coming to the visitors’ rescue in the second half.

Gary Rowett was detailed in his reflection on a terrific victory when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

He said: “Really unlucky, you look at some of the moments.

“We’ve hit the bar, it was a penalty when the lad blocks it on the line with his hand, his hand’s up in the air, I think it was (Lewis) O’Brien.

“The keeper’s made two or three fabulous saves and Benik’s missed another good chance, it’s probably far better than his second goal.

“That’s what you’d rather talk about, talking about creating lots of opportunities rather than missing them.

“He took his two, he’ll be disappointed he didn’t have a hat-trick.

“But I think the bigger picture is that it was a really good performance on and off the ball today, it was disciplined and fabulous again.

“It is (good to keep another clean sheet) and the nice bit about tonight is anyone who’s watched us play, yes, we’re resilient, yes, we’re hard-working, but we’ve also shown some really good attacking quality at times.

“You look at the pitch, years gone by when maybe the pitch wasn’t good and maybe you can out-battle and make it awkward for teams.

“We’ve probably got the best pitch in the league and tonight I thought we moved the ball, our transition and the way we broke was excellent.

“Our front three, we caused them a lot of problems, that’s why we played that way rather than a two and a one.

“Late on we actually kept possession and moved the ball across the pitch and even got a few ‘olés’ off the crowd! You don’t hear that too many times.

“I’m sure they enjoyed it.”

It is so incredibly tight in the Championship at the moment that a handful of top six spots could still be up for grabs going into the final few games of the season, the Lions are just two points behind Queens Park Rangers in sixth at present.

There are just six points between third and tenth, and three points between four and ninth, the tension will only increase after the break and Millwall will be desperate to stay in the conversation right until the final day.

It was so good to see Benik Afobe back to his ruthless best, reminiscent of the form he showed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship and then Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old’s upturn in form will be a huge boost for Rowett heading towards the run-in, demonstrating that at his best, Afobe is still one of the most deadly strikers in the division.

The Lions travel to Stoke City on Saturday hoping to further bolster their top six bid.