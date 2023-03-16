Millwall boss Gary Rowett has warned against complacency ahead of Saturday’s visit from Huddersfield Town and “top, top, top manager” Neil Warnock.

The Lions made it two wins on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Tuesday evening and can move one step closer to a top six finish by beating relegation-threatened Huddersfield at The Den this weekend.

Speaking after the win against the Swans, Rowett admitted his side would be favourites against the Terriers but warned against complacency - particularly with Warnock in the opposite dugout.

“We’ve got Huddersfield at the weekend,” he told Football League World. “Most people would see us win the last two games and think that we turn up Saturday and win the game given where they are but Neil Warnock is a seasoned campaigner.

“He knows what he is doing. He’s been a top, top, top manager and for me, they’re the games that bite you on the backside. For me it’s about making sure we keep our feet on the ground and keep working, and we’ve got to go and put a better performance in on the weekend if we want to win the game. If we don’t we won’t win the game and we’ll go into the international break disappointed.”

After the midweek fixtures, Millwall are sixth in the Championship with nine games left until the end of the season.

He credited the progress his side and the club have made since he took charge in 2019 but was clear that they now have to finish the job.

“I think where we are in the league is because we’ve worked so hard to be there,” said Rowett. “It’s where we are after 46 games unfortunately that matters rather than looking at it now and patting yourself on the back.

“I think we have come a long way but for me it’s difficult to really enjoy that at this moment in time.”