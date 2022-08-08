Gary Rowett issues Millwall transfer update following club’s defeat to Sheffield United

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that whilst the club are currently in talks to sign new players, they will not be looking to rush their transfer business following their defeat to Sheffield United in the Championship.

After securing a 2-0 victory over Stoke City on the opening weekend of the season, the Lions were unable to secure a positive result at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Blades in the seventh minute of this fixture as he fired an effort past Bartosz Bialkowski.

Sander Berge then doubled United’s advantage after being teed up by John Fleck.

Despite the fact that Bialkowski managed to prevent the Blades from scoring a third by saving Oliver Norwood’s penalty, Millwall were unable to get back into the game following the break.

The Lions have already bolstered their squad this summer by making six signings in the current window.

As well as signing Zian Flemming, Connal Trueman, Benik Afobe and George Honeyman on a permanent basis, Millwall have also drafted in Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton on loan deals from Leeds United.

Making reference to his transfer plans, Rowett has admitted that he is still looking to make some moves.

Speaking to News at Den following his side’s clash with the Blades, Rowett said: “We want to try and strengthen the squad further.

“Like we said before, what we can’t do with a squad of probably 22 or 23 players is to have four or five key ones out at one time, especially when they’re all forward options.”

Rowett later added: “We won’t speed it up.

“We’re already looking for players and we’re in talks to see if we can strengthen the squad further.”

The Verdict

With Rowett revealing that Millwall are still in the market for some new players, it will be interesting to see whether they are able to make some progress when it comes to their transfer pursuits in the closing stages of the window.

The Lions boss makes a valid point regarding his reluctance to speed up his recruitment as it could turn out to be a mistake if the club rush through some signings.

By taking a look at his side’s performances in their upcoming clashes with Coventry City and Swansea City, Rowett will have a better understanding on what areas that he needs to improve before September 1st.

Millwall will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to the Blades by sealing positive results in both of these aforementioned fixtures.