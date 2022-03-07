Gary Rowett issues Mason Bennett update as Millwall prepare for Blackburn showdown

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Mason Bennett is not set to make his return to action in the club’s upcoming clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Bennett recently sustained an injury during the Lions’ clash with Sheffield United and thus was unavailable for selection last weekend.

In the absence of Bennett, Millwall managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Jake Cooper scored what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture in the 37th minute as he planted a header past Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

As a result of this triumph, Millwall moved up to 10th in the Championship standings.

Only three points adrift of the play-off places, the Lions could boost their chances of achieving a top-six finish if they secure positive results against Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

Set to face Rovers tomorrow, Millwall will be brimming with confidence heading into this showdown as they have won their last five league games.

Ahead of this fixture, Rowett has shared an update on Bennett.

Speaking to News At Den about the injury situation at Millwall, Rowett said: “I would say Mason is the closest [to making a return] but those games [Blackburn and Middlesbrough] are probably out of reach for him.

“There are a lot of people back out on the grass doing their rehab and hopefully we’ll see a few more people outside.”

The Verdict

Millwall will be hoping that Bennett will be firing on all cylinders when he is fit enough to feature again in the Championship.

Before sustaining his current issue, the former Derby County man managed to illustrate some real signs of promise at this level.

Bennett scored in Millwall’s 2-0 victory over Preston North End before finding the back of the net in the club’s clashes with Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers last month.

Whereas it is fair to say that the 25-year-old has struggled with his consistency in the current campaign, there is no reason why he cannot potentially play a major role in the club’s push for a spot in the play-offs between now and the end of the term.