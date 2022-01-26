Gary Rowett issues Jed Wallace update as Millwall prepare for West Brom test

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that whilst Jed Wallace is making a considerable amount of progress in his road to recovery from a quad injury, he is a doubt for the club’s clash with West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The winger has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after picking up his current issue in December.

During Wallace’s period of inactivity, he has been heavily linked with a move away from The Den.

Nottingham Forest are looking into the possibility of bolstering their squad by signing Wallace and have already had two bids rejected by Millwall this month.

According to journalist Will Unwin, Millwall are not looking to sell the winger to a direct rival despite the fact this particular transfer window represents the final chance that they will get to secure a fee for him.

Yet to sign a new contract with the club, Wallace’s current deal is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahead of Millwall’s clash with West Brom on Saturday, Rowett has shared an update on Wallace’s fitness.

Speaking to News at Den about the 27-year-old, the Lions boss said: “Jed is making much more positive progress but he might be touch and go anyway because he hasn’t done any sort of training yet.

“I’ll probably reserve judgement on that for now because he’s been out for a little while, it’s more likely he’ll start training on Monday, that’s the way it looks at the moment.”

The Verdict

Whilst Millwall will be encouraged by the fact that Wallace is making progress in terms of his recovery from injury, they cannot afford to rush the winger back into action as he could potentially suffer another setback.

Keeping this in mind, Rowett may opt against bringing the former Portsmouth man back into the fold for this weekend’s clash with West Brom.

Having already provided 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Wallace will fancy his chances of helping Millwall achieve a relative amount of success in the coming months when he is fit enough to feature.

If Wallace isn’t included in the club’s match-day squad on Saturday, Millwall will need the likes of Benik Afobe and Mason Bennett to step up the mark in his absence.