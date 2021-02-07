Gary Rowett issues important Millwall injury update following win over Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall eased any relegation fears by recording their biggest win of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday at The Den on Saturday.

Defeat against the Owls could have left Gary Rowett’s team just four points above the bottom-three, and that looked possible when Callum Paterson poked the Hillsborough outfit into an early advantage in South London.

However, despite some hairy first-half moments, Kenneth Zohore thumped home from the penalty spot after Ryan Leonard had been fouled to ensure Millwall were level at the break.

And with 20 minutes remaining, the Lions turned on the style – with Scott Malone and Ben Thompson scoring stunning goals in the space 60 seconds, before Tom Bradshaw rounded off the victory with Millwall’s fourth in added-time.

But despite this being the Lions’ best performance and victory of the season, Rowett provided a slightly concerning injury update on his squad.

Danny McNamara and Jed Wallace were both on the bench having picked up slight knocks, whilst Rowett revealed which other three players picked up injuries against Wednesday.

The Lions boss told Millwall’s website: “Jed felt his hamstring tight just before the game, that’s why I didn’t start him. Maikel felt his hamstring cramp up during the game, Lenny [Ryan Leonard] got a whack to the ankle, Bart [Bialkowski] has got a sore knee which we hope isn’t too bad, so we have got a few walking wounded.”

The Verdict

Having seen the likes of Billy Mitchell and Conor Mahoney only recently recover from their long-term problems, the last thing Rowett needs now is further disruptions.

So hopefully these four are just precaution and they’ll be fit and available when Millwall travel to Reading next Saturday – which will come after their first full week December, so that should give them maximum time to recover from their issues suffered here.