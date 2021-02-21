Gary Rowett issues important injury update on Millwall man

Jake Cooper’s season might be over just yet – with the Millwall defender set to see a second specialist on Monday.

Cooper sustained a second shoulder injury of the season in the early stages of the Lions’ midweek victory over Birmingham at The Den, which forced him to miss Saturday’s draw with Wycombe.

The former Reading centre-back had previously suffered damage to the same shoulder during the reverse fixture at St Andrew’s in November, although he decided against having surgery and then only missed one Championship fixture.

However, having seen a specialist on Friday, according to South London Press, Cooper is set for another meeting tomorrow and remains optimistic about his chances of playing again this season.

Did these 15 former Millwall players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Liam Feeney Higher Lower

Asked whether Cooper’s season is over, Rowett told NewsatDen: “We’re not sure. He’s got a tear, a different tear to his shoulder, different damage to his shoulder.

“The long-term prognosis is he’s going to need an operation at some point. The reality is he’s probably going to need an operation but until we speak to the specialist on Monday we don’t know.

“Coops feels quite positive about it. Coops, without knowing the mechanics of his shoulder, thinks he might be able to continue playing.

“But obviously we’ve got to think about the welfare of the player. So we’ll speak to the specialist on Monday and we’ll have some news, hopefully.”

The Verdict

Whilst Millwall have looked solid and haven’t yet conceded in Cooper’s absence, the prospect of being without him for the remainder of the season is a massive blow.

The addition of George Evans will help the cause, as will the return of Murray Wallace, whose out with a broken foot, but the loss of Cooper cannot be underestimated.

Having said that, Cooper has soldiered on previously, so you wouldn’t put playing again this term past him just yet.