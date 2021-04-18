Gary Rowett issues frustrating Millwall injury update ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash

Millwall have been dealt a frustrating injury blow ahead of their clash with AFC Bournemouth, with Gary Rowett confirming that Kenneth Zohore and Ben Thompson are likely to be ruled out of action for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Zohore signed for Millwall on loan from West Brom back in October 2020, and has gone on to make 17 appearances for the Lions, whilst scoring three goals in total.

The forward missed Millwall’s 0-0 draw with high-flying Brentford, and it seems as though he’s played his final game of his loan spell with the club.

Whilst Thompson has made 32 appearances in all competitions this term, but also missed Millwall’s recent stalemate with London rivals Brentford.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from London News Online), Millwall boss Gary Rowett revealed that both Zohore and Thompson are likely to be ruled out of action for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

“Ken Zohore was out today, looks very unlikely he’s going to play much part moving forward into the last four games.

“Smudge definitely won’t and Thommo I don’t think will, so It’s just those options that we are short of at the minute. But we won’t complain, we’ve just got to get on with it and see if we can find one or two solutions, it’s frustrating, we want to get them back but I think it’s going to be next season.”

Millwall are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they host promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth, in what is certain to be a tough test for Rowett’s side.

The Verdict:

This is a frustrating update from the Millwall boss.

Rowett and the Millwall supporters would have been keen to have their full squad available for the remainder of this year’s campaign, but that evidently isn’t going to be the case.

It’s been a frustrating loan spell for Zohore having just three goals to his name from his 17 appearances for the Lions this term.

Whilst Thompson has been a key member of the Millwall team over the years, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in the Millwall team for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.