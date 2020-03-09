Gary Rowett issues exciting verdict for Millwall starlet

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has urged teenage midfielder Billy Mitchell to remain patient – but admitted that he’s going to be a “top” player for the Lions in years to come.

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut against Wigan Athletic on the final day of last season, has made five appearances in all competitions for Millwall this term, with the latest of those in the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League Sheffield United in January.

South London Press revealed last week that Mitchell was set to sign a new contract with the club and that has happened at the start of this week.

And Rowett has praised Mitchell’s mentality in training and his prospects for the future.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett said: “I see him making an impact next year, and he could still make an impact this year. He’s trained really, really well and I just spoke to him before the [Nottingham Forest] game and said, ‘look, I know you’ve not been in the squad but we need a little bit of experience in these types of games’.

“But he’s trained fantastically well and I think since the Sheffield United game you can see the extra confidence he’s got in his performances.

“He’s going to be a top player for us – but he just might have to be a little bit patient.”

The Verdict

Having seen the transformation of Ben Thompson over the past 12 months, it’s no wonder than Millwall have high hopes for another promising academy product.

Even at just 18, Mitchell looks to have plenty of Millwall attributes and with Jayson Molumby most likely heading back to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the campaign, the lifelong Lions could step into the footsteps of the Republic of Ireland midfielder.