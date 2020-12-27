Gary Rowett issues clear Millwall transfer message ahead of January

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has suggested that he is hoping the Lions will show some ambition in the transfer market in January and look to make changes to the squad with some quality additions.

The Lions have seen two of their fixtures over the festive period postponed which will leave them some catching up to do during the second-half of the campaign. Rowett’s side will need to find much more consistency in their form and results if they are to get themselves back in the hunt for a top-six place come the end of the season.

That means that January is going to be a crucial month, with Millwall needing to address a couple of key areas in their squad. The Lions have only scored 17 goals so more creativity and another striker might be needed in the winter window, while Troy Parrott’s loan deal might be cut short due to lack of recent starts and Kenneth Zohore’s loan spell is set to end in the middle of next month.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett revealed that he is wanting the Lions to show ambition in the market and that he believes the time is right now to try and move the squad forwards with some key additions. While he also suggested that one or two players who have not been featuring could leave.

He said: “It’s a big window for us, it’s an important window – it’s a window in which I’d like to freshen things up a little bit. We’re at a point where that would be a good thing, to freshen some options up and maybe one or two players who haven’t played much could potentially go and play more football elsewhere – that’s normal.

“It’s a window where we’re certainly going to be trying to show a little bit of ambition and bring some good players in. I think there could be quite a few moving parts, just for different reasons.

“It’s probably not worth going into but there are potentially lots of moving parts – you look at the loan of Ken [Zohore] and he hasn’t been fit. There is a hope he’ll get back and play some games – but obviously that is up in the air.

“So essentially there could be a lot of moving parts in it. Hopefully that gives us the opportunity, whichever way we look at it, to strengthen the squad in a different way.”

The Verdict

Rowett is right to suggest that this is a massive window for the Lions and one in which the club need to decide what their ambitions are going to be for the rest of the campaign. If Millwall do not invest in the squad then it would be very tough for them to get anywhere near the top six and make up the ground they have lost in the first half of the season.

The Lions have made progress under Rowett, but he seems to think the time is right to move things along and maybe move on one or two players who have not fully convinced him over the last year or so. Millwall could do with adding to their attacking options and that needs to be the priority for them in the winter window.

Then there is the issues around both Parrott and Zohore to deal with, neither player has had the impact Millwall would have been hoping for when they arrived. However, they both still have the ability to turn their forms around if given a run in the side. Were they to leave, replacements would need to be sourced.