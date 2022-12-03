Gary Rowett issues brutally honest verdict of his Millwall side after Sunderland defeat

Millwall boss Gary Rowett was critical of the way his side defended as they lost 3-0 at Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Even though the scoreline suggests a hammering, it doesn’t tell the whole story, as the Lions were by far the better team in the first 45 minutes but they missed a few opportunities that came their way before goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms won the game for the hosts after the break.

And, speaking to London News Online, Rowett revealed he was pleased with how his side played in the first half but couldn’t excuse the way they defended for the goals, particularly the crucial opener.

“If you look at the big moments as an away team, I was quite encouraged by the first half performance. But what you can’t do in this division is give away the first goal easily. You can’t allow the home team to get a bit of a gift, really, and go 1-0 up. We had a chance to clear the first goal.

“The first goal gave Sunderland and their fans that little bit of a lift and then they went with it. For 10 or 15 minutes after that they caused us problems all over the pitch.”

The verdict

This is a pretty fair assessment from Rowett as ultimately this defeat was all on the Millwall side.

They had enough chances to go ahead in what was a dominant first-half showing but they couldn’t take them at one end, then they were weak defensively at the other.

With the way the team played, this will feel like a real missed opportunity for the Londoners and they need to be more ruthless in both boxes moving forward.

