Gary Rowett identifies key area for Millwall to improve on and sends message to players

Millwall have stuttered a touch in recent weeks having been in touching distance of the play-off places.

With the cluster of teams around them stepping up their game to keep supporters believing they have a chance of finishing in the top six, the Lions are in danger of going the other way. Gary Rowett has been criticised at times by the Millwall home faithful this season and he pointed towards the fine margins and set piece defending that has cost them throughout the campaign.

The manager explained where the Lions have been going wrong at set plays when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

He said: “Sometimes the responsibility after that first ball has been dealt with is making sure that players defend the set-piece until it’s cleared, until it’s finished. Often players just switch off on that second moment.

“It’s something we’ve worked hard on, it’s something we’re disappointed with when, like on Saturday (2-1 loss at Hull City), we end up losing a game with a set-piece. That’s the challenge. We shouldn’t lose games like that.

“It’s happened a few times. It happened against Bournemouth. We conceded from the first phase against Blackburn at home. Against Cardiff away from home.”

The Lions welcome Birmingham City on Saturday in looking to close the six point gap between them and the top six and in turn end a run of four games without a win.

The Verdict

It is not a surprise to see a slight stagnation in results at Millwall considering that star man Jed Wallace has suffered a dip in form. The 27-year-old is so crucial to everything good about the Lions in the final third it is no surprise that they have not scored more than one goal since late October looking at Wallace’s regression.

Lee Bowyer’s recent ties with fellow South Londoners Charlton Athletic could add a little bit of spice to the occasion on Saturday, also with the Blues possessing the opportunity to leapfrog the Lions into the top half of the division in victory.