Gary Rowett identifies boost at Millwall amid poor run

Millwall have won just one of their last six and are winless in four as they prepare to host Birmingham City on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s men have struggled to cope with the relentless fixture schedule since the last international break and will be relieved to have one match a week to focus on for next three weeks or so.

Rowett addressed how that affects the way he can prepare his team when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

He said: “It’s hard for anyone but if you’re an explosive player then it’s sometimes really difficult to go Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday.

“It’s not hard to play again, to run around as the fans would expect, but it’s hard to go at the maximum three times in a week and just keep repeating that.

“It’s good to have a little bit of time to work with the players and prepare for the next game knowing you have a week to do that.”

The pressure from stands will rise again if Millwall cannot address their recent form with the Lions desperate to launch a credible play-off push this term. Jed Wallace has registered just one assist and zero goals in his last seven league outings, which is not alarming but does not match his usual impeccably high standards. However, with the Lions’ lack of contributions elsewhere it has hurt their attacking output significantly.

The Verdict

An upturn in fortunes seems likely in the next few weeks, Birmingham, Peterborough United and Preston North End before Christmas all look like very winnable fixtures and ones that with a more preparation time the Lions should be in better shape to go into.

If Millwall can keep their play-off hopes alive deep into the campaign then Rowett has done an outstanding job considering the squad at his disposal. The Lions have not spent big in the transfer market in recent years and do not appear look likely to anytime soon but if they can find a couple of shrewd additions to supplement key areas of the side in January, they will give themselves a far more realistic chance of making an assault on the top six.