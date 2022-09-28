Gary Rowett hoping for double Millwall injury boost ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is hopeful both striker Mason Bennett and centre back Shaun Hutchinson will be available for his side’s trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Bennett featured in each of Millwall’s first three league games of the season, but has not been available since the win over Coventry in mid-August due to a hamstring problem, missing seven games.

Hutchinson meanwhile, has missed the Lions’ last two matches, after picking up a groin problem in the 2-0 win over Cardiff at the start of September.

But with both having made progress in their respective recoveries, it seems Rowett is hopeful they could have a part to play at Ewood Park this weekend.

Can you get 100% on this Millwall legends quiz?

1 of 12 In what year was Barry Kitchener born? 1945 1947 1950 1952

Providing an update on the duo ahead of that game, the Millwall boss told the South London Press: “They both trained on Monday to various degrees. Hutchy did the majority of the session. Benno did most of the session but not all of it. On Tuesday they both completed the whole session.

“It’s only a couple of days in so it’s difficult to be specific. But if they get through the week’s training with no after-effects then, in theory, they’d both be available.

“Whether they are both involved or we go down that route straight away? I don’t know. Until the end of the week I can’t make that call. I think they’ll both be available but they have missed a little chunk of football.”

Having claimed 13 points from their ten league games this season, Millwall go into the weekend 13th in the Championship table, six places but just two points behind their hosts on Saturday.

The Verdict

It would certainly be a boost for Millwall to have these two players back for Saturday’s game.

As club captain, the return of Hutchinson would no doubt provide the Lions with an important extra source of leadership, who could help martial the backline against a Blackburn attack that can be dangerous.

At the other end of the pitch meanwhile, Bennett can provide Millwall with a significant presence, making him a useful outlet for them going forward, where his experience could be useful when facing some of the younger members of Blackburn’s defence.

This therefore, feels like an update with the potential to make Rowett’s side a bigger challenge for their hosts this weekend, and it will be interesting to see how these two are used with that in mind.