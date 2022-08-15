Gary Rowett hints end is in sight in Millwall contract saga

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has claimed “good progress” is being made over a new contract for Danny McNamara and hinted that an agreement could be close.

The academy product is in the final 12 months of his current contract and has drawn links to QPR but South London Press’ Richard Cawley reported late last week that the defender was set to agree a new long-term deal with the Lions.

After being left out for the Championship opener against Stoke City, McNamara has regained his place in the starting XI and, speaking after the 3-2 victory over Coventry City on Saturday, the Millwall boss provided a positive update on talks over a new deal.

“I think we’re making good progress,” said Rowett when pressed on the recent reports about the 23-year-old’s contract.

“I think we’re very hopeful that we can get agreed but I think over the next two or three days, hopefully, we’ll have some positive news.”

The 2021/22 campaign was a breakthrough season for McNamara, who established himself as Rowett’s clear first choice at right wing-back.

He featured 38 times in all competitions – scoring twice and providing two assists – in what was the most significant season of his career to date and will be hoping to kick on this term.

The Verdict

While it’s been an impressive window overall for Millwall, the ongoing saga concerning McNamara’s contract and the links to the R’s has been cause for concern.

Losing him on the back of a breakthrough season at The Den would’ve been a frustrating blow but it seems we should have clarity very soon.

Rowett has provided positive updates on the situation previously but it appears a deal is now very close.

That is fantastic news – not least because it should allow McNamara to focus fully on his performances on the pitch.