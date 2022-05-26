Gary Rowett hints at how Millwall are set to approach the summer transfer window

Millwall will be hoping to build on last season’s ninth-place finish, with the Lions taking their play-off chase to the last day of the Championship campaign.

Gary Rowett’s side displayed strong form from the end of January to propel themselves into the play-off conversation, however, it was not to be.

The proximity to the top-six positions will provide Rowett with a platform to build upon for the 2022/23 campaign, whilst expectation levels amongst fans is likely to step up a gear.

With a full summer ahead of him, Rowett has hinted at how he is going to tackle the latest transfer window whilst in conversation with News at Den: “It’s crucial that we get players in early.

“As a manager you need time to work with those players and get them up to speed on how we want to play.

“The fact that there is going to be a bit of change within the playing squad means that time to settle those players in will be really important.

Quiz: The big Millwall striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Lions fan

1 of 25 What year did Neil Harris first sign for Millwall? 1996 1997 1998 1999

“We’ll all work incredibly hard to try to achieve that.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how the summer plays out at The Den and whether they look to agree further deals with some of the players they had on loan.

Daniel Ballard, who excelled in the Lions backline last season, could be sold by Arsenal this summer, as it remains to be seen if Millwall will try their luck.

The future of Jed Wallace is also likely to impact transfer plans at The Den, and whilst they will be eager to keep hold of him, Rowett would prefer him to depart early compared to a scenario where his situation drags on.

It is set to be an important campaign for Rowett and Co. next season, so if he is able to put together a squad early doors, then he can be confident of achieving a strong start.