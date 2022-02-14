Gary Rowett highlights key improvement that Millwall need to make

Picking up a sufficient amount of points on the road has been seemingly halting the progress of Millwall this season.

The Lions average a figure of 0.93 PPG away from The Den, compared to 1.73 PPG at their London home.

Gary Rowett’s side have now lost four of their last five away games, with it becoming evidently clear what is holding them back from contending for the play-offs this season.

However, the Lions sit just nine points from the much-desired top-six and will be striving to trouble those positions as the season progresses.

Speaking to News at Den about their away form this season, Gary Rowett said: “Our biggest challenge has been our away form. It’s been poor. I can think of without naming them three or four games and results that have really been disappointing this season away from home.

“Sometimes that’s the difference in the Championship. You look at all the teams clambering to get away from the bottom areas and get into the top bits.

“If someone would have said to us at this stage of the season, I think we’re 20 points off the bottom three and not sure how many points off the top [six], maybe seven or eight, we wouldn’t be overly disappointed.

“But because of recent results I think we are.

“So we’ve got to do something about it. We’ve got to show a little bit of spirit like we did today to start winning some games to climb the league again.”

The verdict

Home form has typically been strong for Millwall over the last their last few seasons in the Championship.

At present, they find themselves where they need to start winning football matches in order to compete for the play-offs, with eyes looking to their disappointing form away from home in recent weeks.

The Lions still have some difficult tests on the road in what remains of this season, with matches at Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Preston North End and Stoke City still to come.

However, they need a change of fortunes if they are to at least trouble those in contention of securing a play-off spot.