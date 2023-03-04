Gary Rowett has just hours to make these 2 Millwall player decisions pre-Norwich

Millwall host fellow top six hopefuls Norwich City at The Den this afternoon.

The Lions have beaten today’s visitors just once since 2010 but they’re two points and two places above them in the Championship.

George Saville looks likely to return to the starting XI after missing the 2-2 draw with Luton Town in midweek as a precaution but Gary Rowett is still set to be without Mason Bennett, Tyler Burey, Aidomo Emakhu, Billy Mitchell, and Callum Styles.

His team selection may be influenced by the shorter run-up to the game Millwall have had – they played on Tuesday night while the Canaries were last in action on Saturday.

Rowett may be deliberating over a few selection calls as kick-off approaches and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two player decisions he faces pre-Norwich…

Who starts at centre-back

Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell has, bar a few mistakes, proven an impressive replacement for Shaun Hutchinson during the captain’s spell on the sidelines.

But Hutchinson is back now and has featured from the bench in their last two games.

Rowett faces an interesting decision – whether to stick with Cresswell a little longer or bring back his skipper.

If Hutchinson was fully fit and up to speed, he’d without doubt be back in the starting XI but if he’s not, it would be asking a lot of the 32-year-old to bring him back for a game against a Norwich side with plenty of attacking talent.

Quiz: Are these 20 Millwall facts real or fake?

1 of 20 MILLWALL WERE FOUNDED IN 1884 REAL FAKE

Whether to make a change on the flanks

It would be a surprise to see either in-form striker Tom Bradshaw or talisman Zian Flemming miss out but Rowett may look to change things up out wide.

Oli Burke and Duncan Watmore were both back involved against Luton in midweek – coming off the bench in the second half – so it does seem as though Millwall will have options on the flanks.

George Honeyman and Andreas Voglsammer have both impressed in the last few games but this would be a third start in seven days for the pair.

Against a well-rested Norwich side, freshening things up by sticking Watmore or potentially even Burke in the XI could be a smart move.