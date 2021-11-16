Gary Rowett handed Millwall boost ahead of Middlesbrough match

Millwall will head into their next round of Championship fixtures in good spirits knowing that both Shaun Hutchinson and George Evans are back in training and therefore could feature at some point, as reported by News at Den.

The Lions are right up near the play-off places and boss Gary Rowett will be hoping to keep the good times coming at the Den this season. He’ll want to push his side on towards the play-off places and with only one loss in their last five fixtures, the team are well positioned to do so.

They’re boosted even more now by the return of both George Evans and Shaun Hutchinson, who both can slot back into the squad and aid the team in their search for a top six spot again.

Quiz: Have Millwall ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Turf Moor Yes No

The former of the two has been a mainstay in the side so far this year, featuring 11 time for them. However, he has had to watch on from the sidelines since the end of October due to injury, so he’ll be eager to get back into competitive action as soon as possible.

Hutchinson has also started to become somewhat of a regular and featured for the Lions in their game against Reading – and looked impressive when he did. He missed out on their last fixture but is back in the running for the next one against Middlesbrough – and if he can look as sharp as he has done all season so far, then it will be a welcome sight to see him back in defence for the club.

The Verdict

Both Evans and Hutchinson are important squad players for Millwall boss Gary Rowett to have and the fact they are now both back to full fitness is a boost for everyone at the club. Both have played important roles so far this campaign and both can now help the team get a good result against Boro.

Hutchinson in particular has looked solid at the back this year, so his absence would have been felt in the last game. Now that he is back in contention for the game against Boro, the Lions won’t want him on the sidelines again for a while.