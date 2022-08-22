Gary Rowett gives verdict on the situation with Millwall’s squad

Millwall have had a varying start to the season – after a win on the opening day of the campaign, the Lions have since got another win under their belts as well as a draw and two losses.

However, Gary Rowett’s side have also had some gaps in it early this year with George Honeyman missing a game through suspension as well as Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett missing through injury.

Bennett remains out longer term but Honeyman is back in the side and both Flemming and Bradshaw were given places on the bench as Millwall travelled to Norwich City on Friday night, Flemming coming on after 70 minutes.

Although the Lions lost the game 2-0, they now head into Saturday’s game against Reading with most of their squad available for selection something that Gary Rowett feels will only help his side as he told News at Den: “I think our squad certainly looks a lot stronger.

“We’ve had a real challenge in the first five league games to have enough strength in depth to make the changes. I think we’re going to have to do that this year.

“If you look at a side like Norwich who can have [Teemu] Pukki and [Todd] Cantrell on the bench, you need to be able to compete with teams like that to get to where you want to be.

“Certainly having those players available, I think we’ll need to get them a little bit more match sharp, because again they’ve missed a little period now. But I think you see the quality within those players that can really help us.”

The Verdict:

Millwall certainly haven’t started this season as well as they would’ve hoped to although having a limited squad hasn’t helped at times, especially with some of the players missing being key in the side.

However, with much more availability now, Rowett’s side need to be looking to get some results in their coming games and kickstart their season after a slow start.

There’s no doubt that having squad depth at this level helps and Millwall now need to make sure they make use of the depth they have to allow them to keep the intensity up throughout their performances.