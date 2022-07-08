Gary Rowett gives verdict on new Millwall signing following switch from Leeds United

Despite a successful season last year, Millwall will have been disappointed not to have made it into the play-offs finishing just six points away from the top six.

However, Gary Rowett now knows where his team is and is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign in the hope that they can push on further and break into the top six this time of asking.

There has been plenty of business at the Den so far this summer in preparation for the new season and Charlie Cresswell became Millwall’s fourth signing on Monday as he joined the club on a season long loan from Leeds United.

The 19-year-old is seen as a bright spark at Elland Road although he hasn’t got much first team football under his belt so far.

Explaining why he was seen as a good addition for the club, Rowett told News at Den: “I think Leeds view him very highly indeed.

“He’s obviously played for England U21s this summer as well, so I don’t think there’s too many times where we’ve managed to sign that calibre of young player. I think that shows where the club is going and how players are buying into where they think can help them develop.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder really. He’s very aggressive, he wants to be on the front foot and win things both on the floor and in the air. I think he can also play with a real level of composure and his passing range is excellent, so I think he’ll give us a little bit of something different.

“Of course, we’re also here to help him to learn where and when to defend with aggression and about different parts of the game, as well as to experience Championship football.

“I think it’s good for everybody, and he’s certainly a really exciting player for us to have.”

The Verdict:

This certainly seems to be a deal that is looking to benefit both parties this season.

Gary Rowett clearly sees attributes in Cresswell that he believes will enhance his side for next season which is exactly what Millwall fans want as they target a place in the top six.

At the same time, the boss knows that as a 19-year-old, the player will still have bits of his game to develop and will be looking towards the coaching staff at the Den to help him do so.

It seems both parties are excited about the move and it looks like it could be a successful one.